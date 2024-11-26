Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

