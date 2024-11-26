Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
