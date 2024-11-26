CKW Financial Group Acquires 150 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of RTX by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 605,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 509,261 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 635,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,724. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

