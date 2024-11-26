Coinmetro Token One Day Volume Reaches $53,175.62 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $53,175.62 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00006353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,778.37 or 1.00017797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00007708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 325,891,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

