Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

