Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.