CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,625,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,679. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

