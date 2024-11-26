CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.740-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.30. 6,740,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 528.07, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.