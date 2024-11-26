crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.29 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $66.49 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,030.00 or 0.99636550 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,687.95 or 0.99266223 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 66,671,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,671,917 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 66,609,690.83977789. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99748614 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $19,786,117.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

