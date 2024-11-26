D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

