D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.33% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

