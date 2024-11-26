D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $72.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 84,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

