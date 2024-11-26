D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $57,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 128,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $520.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.13. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

