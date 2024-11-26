Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,579,000 after acquiring an additional 88,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

