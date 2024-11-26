Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $557.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

