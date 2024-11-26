Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $488.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

