Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 43,951 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,792,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $93.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

