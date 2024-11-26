Davis R M Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,686,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
