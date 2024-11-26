Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

