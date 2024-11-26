Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.