Definity Financial (DFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Definity Financial (TSE: DFY):

11/12/2024 – Definity Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$53.00.

11/11/2024 – Definity Financial was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

11/8/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Definity Financial was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

10/10/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFY stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$58.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$35.48 and a 12-month high of C$60.22.

Get Definity Financial Co alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.