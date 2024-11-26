Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 billion-$25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.6 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.710-7.910 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,355,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

