Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05). 2,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Digitalbox Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

