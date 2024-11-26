Diversified LLC Buys 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

NYSE COP opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

