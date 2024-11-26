DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $179.10 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $179.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.00, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,753 shares of company stock valued at $84,544,996. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

