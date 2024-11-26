Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 99,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EHC opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

