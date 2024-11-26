DRW Securities LLC Buys 6,482 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

