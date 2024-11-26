DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,780 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

