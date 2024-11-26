DRW Securities LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 391.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 156,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,549,271,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

