DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.15 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

