DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

