Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Position Lessened by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,630 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros accounts for about 8.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Dutch Bros worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $224,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,042,000 after buying an additional 527,716 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after buying an additional 222,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 179.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,782,976. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

