Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 725,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

