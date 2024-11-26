Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 146.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

