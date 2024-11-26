Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

