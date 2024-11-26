Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,835 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.40. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

