Elios Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,107 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

