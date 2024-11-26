Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.0% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

ICF opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

