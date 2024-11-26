Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,464,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.