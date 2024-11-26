Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

