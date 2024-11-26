ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.89 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $396.63 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,310.02 or 0.99922878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00011588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00055314 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0739217 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

