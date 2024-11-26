Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 26th (AAL, ALEC, BC, BSBR, CVE, DLB, EG, ESE, FHI, GMS)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $429.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $608.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $569.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $473.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $493.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $131.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

