Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 26th (AAL, ALEC, BC, BSBR, CVE, DLB, EG, ESE, FHI, GMS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $429.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $608.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $569.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $473.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $493.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $131.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

