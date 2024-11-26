Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,954,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,633 shares.The stock last traded at $3.37 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Key Colony Management LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 545,492 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 543,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

