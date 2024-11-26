eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Sells $258,937.50 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eXp World Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 147.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in eXp World by 4,338.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 118,210 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

