Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $250,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,825 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

