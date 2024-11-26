Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 398,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,674,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

EXPD opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

