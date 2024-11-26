Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading Up 44.8% – Still a Buy?

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 44.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 11,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Farmhouse Trading Up 44.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Farmhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.