Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 32797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $193,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

