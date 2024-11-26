Financial Contrast: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and COPT Defense Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $98.69 million 5.88 $15.40 million $1.31 31.98 COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 5.35 -$73.47 million $1.22 26.66

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 222.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. COPT Defense Properties pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.41% 9.44% 3.07% COPT Defense Properties 18.34% 8.99% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and COPT Defense Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 COPT Defense Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

COPT Defense Properties has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

