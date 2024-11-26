Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $58.10 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Littelfuse worth $58,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $251.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.91 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

