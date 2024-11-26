Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,890 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $175,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

