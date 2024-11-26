Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $79,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 77.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Stock Up 2.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.